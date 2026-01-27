18:15
Teacher training discussed at Ministry of Education with Edil Baisalov

A meeting on teacher training and professional development was held at the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry’s press service, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova, as well as rectors and representatives of higher education institutions.

The meeting focused on teacher training and professional development, organizing training events based on recently adopted state and subject standards, and strengthening pedagogical and methodological support.

Furthermore, the issues of attracting international mentors and trainers, providing state support to students studying pedagogical specialties, and training English-language teachers in STEM fields were discussed.

Edil Baisalov noted that teachers are a key element in the education system and emphasized that teacher training and professional development should be a priority area of ​​state policy. He emphasized the importance of coordinated and systematic work by all stakeholders in this area.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, in turn, added that pedagogical universities should act as the primary drivers of change in the teacher training system.

It was previously reported that, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, as of December 2025, schools in Kyrgyzstan were short of 761 teachers. These are most often teachers of mathematics, music, Russian language and literature, physics, history, chemistry, and geography.
