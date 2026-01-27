Sadyr Japarov introduced to capabilities of new Salyk Kuzot tax system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Chairman of the State Tax Service Almambet Shykmamatov, who presented the operation of the automated tax analysis information system Salyk Kuzot. The State Tax Service reported.

According to Shykmamatov, the new platform has become a key element of the second stage of tax system reform. Prior to its implementation, tax officials worked with fragmented data sources and manually collected information on taxes, insurance contributions, and company reporting. The new system consolidates all data into a single digital platform.

During the presentation, the president was shown online indicators of tax revenues by regions, districts, and cities, as well as a list of companies that fail to pay value-added tax (VAT).

Following the meeting, Sadyr Japarov instructed the State Tax Service to accelerate the rollout of the platform, strengthen engagement with entrepreneurs on tax compliance issues, and ensure maximum business transparency.