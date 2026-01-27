10:25
Dastan Uranov appointed Deputy Director of Urban Development Department

Dastan Uranov has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Development and Architecture. The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry, the corresponding order was signed by Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev.

«Deputy Minister of Construction Bakai Turdugulov introduced Dastan Uranov to the department staff and wished him success,» the statement reads.

Dastan Uranov is an urban planner by education. He has worked in architecture since 2015. He previously served as Head of Production Department No. 8 of the Department of Urban Development and Architecture.

It should be noted that this position was previously held by the current director of the department, Daniyar Bapyshov.
link: https://24.kg/english/359370/
