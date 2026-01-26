Recruitment for Zamanbap Mugalim program begins in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education announced the opening of recruitment for Teach for Kyrgyzstan — Zamanbap Mugalim program, which aims to support school education in the regions and train a new generation of teacher leaders.

Representatives of various professions, including those without teaching experience, but interested in working in education, are invited to participate. Participants will work for two years in schools in rural and small urban communities, simultaneously mastering modern teaching and leadership competencies.

As part of the program, participants enroll in a tuition-free master’s program organized jointly with the International University of Central Asia. The program is offered in a hybrid format, combining online and in-person classes. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates receive a state diploma and an international master’s degree.

Participants are provided with official employment, a stipend, mentorship from experienced teachers, and ongoing methodological support. There is also the opportunity to implement your own educational projects and participate in the international Teach For All network.

The program invites the following to participate:

citizens with higher education;

candidates willing to work in regional schools for two years;

motivated professionals interested in working with children and professional development.

Applications are accepted until May 25, 2026.

You can apply at www.teachforkyrgyzstan.org.