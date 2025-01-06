Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China

An outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been registered in China. Gazeta.ru reported, citing the National Administration of Disease Control and Prevention of China.

The incidence rate in China is increasing among children aged 14 and younger, and it is most widespread in the northern provinces.

According to media reports, the virus has already created a significant burden on the local healthcare system: videos and photos from hospitals overcrowded with sick children are being sent out on social media. The pathogen causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 and flu, affecting the lungs.

Rospotrebnadzor reported that specialists are monitoring the epidemiological situation in connection with the increase in the number of people infected with metapneumovirus in China. According to its data, metapneumovirus is one of the causative agents of respiratory infections.

It most often causes acute respiratory infections, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia. It can be especially dangerous for infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

The infection can manifest itself as a runny nose, cough, fever, difficulty breathing, and other symptoms typical of respiratory diseases. The virus is transmitted by airborne droplets.

An ARVI-screen reagent kit developed at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor has been available in Russia since 2010. This modern kit is designed for the rapid and accurate diagnosis of respiratory viral infections, including metapneumovirus. ARVI-screen can detect not only metapneumovirus, but also four types of parainfluenza viruses, rhinovirus, coronavirus, adenovirus, and many other pathogens that cause acute respiratory diseases. Thanks to the unique formula, the reagents provide high sensitivity and specificity of tests, which allows doctors to quickly determine the type of infection and prescribe appropriate treatment.

There is no specific treatment for metapneumovirus infections. It is usually symptomatic and aimed at relieving symptoms.

As infectious disease specialist Andrey Pozdnyakov told Rossiyskaya Gazeta, this is a long-known virus that belongs to seasonal respiratory diseases.

«In fact, metapneumovirus is a well-studied old infection, known for a very long time. The pathogen was discovered in the early 2000s,» he said. «In general, this is a common, mild respiratory infection. And, as is typical for any respiratory infection, it poses a danger to small children, that is, children under 12 months old. Other vulnerable categories of patients are also at risk — people with immunodeficiency, having several chronic diseases, and very old age.»

Andrey Pozdnyakov believes that this virus is also circulating in the Russian Federation, and now there will also be a seasonal increase, especially after the holidays.

Meanwhile, 30 cases of metapneumovirus have been registered in Kazakhstan. According to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, human metapneumovirus is one of the classic viruses that has been circulating in many countries for decades. Strains of this virus have also been identified in Kazakhstan along with other types of infections that actively circulate during the seasonal rise in ARVI and flu infections.

Metapneumovirus is transmitted mainly by airborne droplets and to a lesser extent by household contact, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan clarified.

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency that they would be able to comment on the situation in Kyrgyzstan only after the weekend.

Chief Physician of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev noted that they have no officially registered patients with such a diagnosis.

«The virus is not new, but the strains may be new. We will study information from China, Russia, Kazakhstan. We are currently treating patients with ARVI, measles, viral hepatitis, intestinal infections, meningitis, enterovirus infection, whooping cough, and so on,» he explained to 24.kg news agency.

Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev emphasized that the ministry is monitoring the situation and calls on the population to observe preventive measures.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, prevention of metapneumovirus infection includes a number of measures aimed at reducing the risk of infection and spread of the virus.

Regular and thorough hand washing with soap, especially after visiting public places, as well as before eating, is an important measure to prevent the spread of viruses. If possible, close contact with people with symptoms of respiratory infections should be avoided. Regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces at home and in the workplace, especially those with which you often come into contact, helps reduce the risk of infection.

If symptoms of ARVI appear, it is recommended to consult a doctor for timely diagnosis and treatment.