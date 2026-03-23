Nearly 19,000 people visited Ala-Archa National Park over weekend

Nearly 19,000 people visited Ala-Archa National Park over the weekend, the Presidential Affairs Department told 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the highest number of visitors over the past three days was on March 20, the day of Orozo Ait celebration.

Attendance statistics are as follows:

March 20 — 7,318 people;

March 21 — 6,169;

March 22 — 5,259.

As a reminder, Kyrgyzstanis had days off from March 20 to 22.

Only electric vehicles are allowed into the park.

However, traffic jams were observed on the roads leading to Ala-Archa during these days. According to eyewitnesses, the flow of vehicles increased significantly, causing traffic jams on certain sections of the road.

It was previously reported that on usual days, the park is visited by an average of 2,000-3,000 people per day, but in warm weather and on holidays, this figure can reach 4,000-5,000.