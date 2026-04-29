Sadyr Japarov and head of Togolese Council of Ministers visit Ala-Archa Park

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, attended an ethnocultural program organized in Ala-Archa Nature Park on April 28. The presidential press service reported.

The guests were greeted by improvising akyns and baatyrs in traditional national armor.

As part of the event, the Togolese delegation visited the Kyrgyz Aiyly exhibition complex, showcasing the rich material and spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

Handicrafts and jewelry, traditional musical instruments, samples of combat and hunting weapons, as well as items of nomadic life were showcased.

Guests’ attention was also drawn by taigans — a national breed of hunting dogs — as well as trained golden eagles and traditional felt carpets known as shyrdaks.

During the event, Sadyr Japarov presented Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé with a traditional Kyrgyz musical instrument, the komuz, and treated him to traditional ethnic beverages.

The cultural program continued with a performance of an excerpt from the epic Manas, followed by folk ensembles Kaibar, Shattyk, and Akmaral, who performed Kyrgyz folk and world musical pieces, as well as national dances.

Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on an official visit.