15:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

More than two kilograms of marijuana seized in Bishkek

Police in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek have uncovered fact of illegal possession of narcotic drugs on a particularly large scale. The Internal Affairs Department reported.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies received information that an individual was involved in the collection, storage, and distribution of drugs in the area near the intersection of Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Kalinin Street.

Based on the materials of the check, the Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district opened a criminal case under Article 283 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues without intent to sell).

During the operational activities, police officers stopped a KIA Picanto at the intersection of Kalinin and Ozernaya streets. The driver A.A. voluntarily handed over a package containing a plant-based substance with a characteristic odor. The total weight of the seized substance was 2 kilograms and 14 grams.

According to a preliminary forensic chemical examination, the substance is a narcotic drug — cannabis (marijuana).

The suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigative actions are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/359045/
views: 94
Print
Related
Suspects in sale of large batch of drugs detained in Issyk-Kul region
Dangerous "medicines" sold from apartment, suspect detained in Bishkek
Over 135 kilograms of drugs seized during special operation
Woman in Bishkek suspected of selling psychotropic substances
Suspect in synthetic drug distribution detained in Bishkek
Drug network with $2.3 million turnover dismantled in Uzbekistan
Suspect in synthetic drug trafficking detained in Bishkek
Suspect in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
23 January, Friday
15:39
Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to young family with triplets Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to young family w...
15:33
Power industry workers receive new specialized equipment for 145.8 million soms
15:20
More than two kilograms of marijuana seized in Bishkek
15:13
State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan: Transaction tax rate reduced
15:07
Construction of Bishkek's Western bypass road: Memorandum signed