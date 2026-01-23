More than two kilograms of marijuana seized in Bishkek

Police in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek have uncovered fact of illegal possession of narcotic drugs on a particularly large scale. The Internal Affairs Department reported.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies received information that an individual was involved in the collection, storage, and distribution of drugs in the area near the intersection of Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Kalinin Street.

Based on the materials of the check, the Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district opened a criminal case under Article 283 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues without intent to sell).

During the operational activities, police officers stopped a KIA Picanto at the intersection of Kalinin and Ozernaya streets. The driver A.A. voluntarily handed over a package containing a plant-based substance with a characteristic odor. The total weight of the seized substance was 2 kilograms and 14 grams.

According to a preliminary forensic chemical examination, the substance is a narcotic drug — cannabis (marijuana).

The suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigative actions are ongoing.