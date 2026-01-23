12:35
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Luxembourg

The IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship, Division III B, continues in Bishkek. Broadcast can be watched on NTRK-Sport YouTube channel.

The team of Kyrgyzstan defeated their counterparts from Luxembourg 5-2 in the fourth round.

Goals were scored by Emir Melisov, Alikhan Ali-Askarov, Zakhar Bem, Sher Shamshybekov, and Beren Dubanaev.

Zakhar Bem was named the match’s best player.

Previously, the team of Kyrgyzstan defeated teams from Hong Kong (4-1), South Africa (7-2), and Iran (15-1) and currently holds first place in the standings.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran, and Hong Kong are vying for the championship title and a spot in Division III A.

On January 24, team of Kyrgyzstan will play against Mexico.
link: https://24.kg/english/358983/
views: 156
Print
Related
International Ice Hockey Federation delegates awarded Certificates of Honour
IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Iran
IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats South Africa
World Junior Ice Hockey Championship: Kyrgyz team defeats Hong Kong
Bishkek prepares to host Ice Hockey World Championship
Kyrgyz national hockey team to hold master classes for children in Bishkek
Ice Hockey World Junior Championship: Schedule of Kyrgyzstan’s team matches
Kyrgyzstan to host Ice Hockey World Junior Championship
Hockey clubs from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Open Championship of Uzbekistan
Ice hockey world and Olympic champion to hold master classes for Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
23 January, Friday
12:17
GDP growing, prices pressing: Why Kyrgyzstanis do not feel economic upswing GDP growing, prices pressing: Why Kyrgyzstanis do not f...
11:52
Central Asia – Russia: Consultations of Russian MFA and diplomats held in Moscow
11:41
Kyrgyzstan's public debt reaches $8,850.12 billion — Ministry of Finance
11:28
Clairvoyant detained in Bishkek for stealing 523,000 soms via Instagram
11:18
District head detained in Talas over illegal tree felling, multi-million damage