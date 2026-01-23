IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Luxembourg

The IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship, Division III B, continues in Bishkek. Broadcast can be watched on NTRK-Sport YouTube channel.

The team of Kyrgyzstan defeated their counterparts from Luxembourg 5-2 in the fourth round.

Goals were scored by Emir Melisov, Alikhan Ali-Askarov, Zakhar Bem, Sher Shamshybekov, and Beren Dubanaev.

Zakhar Bem was named the match’s best player.

Previously, the team of Kyrgyzstan defeated teams from Hong Kong (4-1), South Africa (7-2), and Iran (15-1) and currently holds first place in the standings.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran, and Hong Kong are vying for the championship title and a spot in Division III A.

On January 24, team of Kyrgyzstan will play against Mexico.