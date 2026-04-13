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Kyrgyzstan’s national ice hockey team remains in Division II Group B

The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II Group B tournament has concluded, stats.iihf.com reports.

Kyrgyzstan’s team lost its final match to New Zealand with a score of 4:5. The goals were scored by Islambek Abdyraev, Umar Usenov (2), and Abdumalik Sapitov.

In the final standings, the national team took fifth place and will remain in Division II Group B.

Earlier in the tournament, Kyrgyzstan defeated Bulgaria but suffered losses to Chinese Taipei, Iceland, and Israel.

The championship was held from April 6 to 12 in Sofia, Bulgaria, featuring six national teams. The winner, Israel, earned promotion to Division II Group A, while sixth-placed Chinese Taipei was relegated to Division III.

It is worth noting that in 2025, Kyrgyzstan won the Division III Group A tournament.
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