IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Iran

The IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship (Division III, Group B) continues in Bishkek, the National Ice Hockey Federation reported.

In the third round, the Kyrgyzstan’s national team defeated their peers from Iran with a score 15–1.

The goals were scored by Alikhan Ali-Askarov (4), Umar Egemberdiev (3), Egor Leshchenko (3), Umar Usenov, Bayaman Zholdoshbekov, Sher Shamshybekov, Elmir Urankaev, and Dmitry Shumakov.

Alikhan Ali-Askarov was named the best player of the match.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz team defeated Hong Kong (4–1) and South Africa (7–2) and currently tops the tournament standings.

The teams of Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran, and Hong Kong are competing for the championship title and a place in Division III, Group A.

On January 22, the Kyrgyzstan’s team will play against Luxembourg.