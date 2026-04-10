IIHF World Championship: Kyrgyzstan loses to Iceland

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan lost to Iceland at the IIHF World Championship in Division II (Group B), stats.iihf.com reports.

The score was 6-3. Goals were scored by Ernazar Isamatov, Mamed Seifulov, and Abdumalik Sapitov.

The fourth-round matches will be held on April 11, with Kyrgyzstan facing Israel.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan defeated Bulgaria, then lost to Chinese Taipei.

The World Championship is being held on April 6-12 in Sofia, Bulgaria, with six teams participating. The winner will receive a spot in Group A of Division II, while the last-place finishers will be relegated to Division III.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan won the Division III tournament (Group A).