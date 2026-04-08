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IIHF World Championship: Kyrgyzstan loses to Chinese Taipei

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan lost to Chinese Taipei at the IIHF World Championship in Division II (Group B), stats.iihf.com reports.

The score was 5-1.

The third round matches will be held on April 9, with Kyrgyzstan playing against Ireland, which won both of its matches.

Kyrgyzstan’s team leads the standings after the first round.

The World Championship is being held on April 6-12 in Sofia, Bulgaria, with six teams participating. The winner will receive a spot in Group A of the IIHF World Championship.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan won the Division III (Group A) tournament.
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