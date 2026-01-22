13:23
International Ice Hockey Federation delegates awarded Certificates of Honour

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev received a delegation from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) represented by Franz Reindl and Clifton Wrottesley. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that hosting IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship in Bishkek is a great honor for the country and a sign of the IIHF’s trust, confirming Kyrgyzstan’s status as a reliable partner.

«He emphasized the unifying power of sport and expressed confidence that the junior team will continue the successful momentum of the national team, which has demonstrated significant progress since 2022. Adylbek Kasymaliev assured that the state will support the development of winter sports, including infrastructure modernization and athlete training,» the statement reads.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Franz Reindl and Clifton Wrottesley were awarded Certificates of Honor by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for their significant contribution to the development of international hockey.
