The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Bulgaria at the IIHF World Championship in Division II (Group B), stats.iihf.com reports.

The score was 5-3.

Mamed Seifulov scored two goals, while Dmitry Popov, Alexander Titov, and Abdumalik Sapitov each scored one.

After the first round, the Kyrgyz team leads the standings. Today, the Kyrgyz hockey team will play against Chinese Taipei.

The World Championship is taking place on April 6-12 in Sofia, Bulgaria, with six teams participating. The winner will receive a spot in Group A of the IIHF World Championship.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan won the IIIHF World Championship (Group A), which was held on April 21-27 in Turkey.