Right-hand drive cars imported in 2025 not to be legalized in Kyrgyzstan

Right-hand drive cars imported into the country in 2025 will not be legalized. The Deputy Director of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, Bakytbek Sheraliev, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

Only vehicles brought into the country before December 31, 2024 are eligible for legalization.

«Therefore, dear citizens, do not order right-hand drive vehicles. First, legalization will be denied; second, you will waste your money,» Bakytbek Sheraliev said.

It’s worth noting that the legalization of right-hand drive cars with foreign number plates will start on March 1 and will be carried out in three stages, lasting until August 2025.

According to the Law «On Road Traffic in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the import of right-hand drive vehicles for registration, operation, and participation in road traffic within the country is prohibited.