Infant mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan remains high

Infant mortality rates, despite a slight decline, remain high in Kyrgyzstan. The Electronic Healthcare Center’s materials say.

According to the review, 1,836 infants under 12 months old died from various diseases, poisonings, and injuries in 2024, or 13.1 out of 1,000 live births. In 2023, by comparison, 2,040 infants died.

Across the country, the main causes of infant mortality are:

conditions arising in the perinatal period — 69.8 percent;

congenital anomalies — 17.2 percent;

respiratory diseases — 8.3 percent.

The under-five child mortality rate in 2024 was 15.9 per 1,000 live births, showing a 3.6 percent decrease compared to 2023.

The leading causes of child mortality are also diseases and conditions arising in the perinatal period, congenital anomalies, and respiratory diseases.