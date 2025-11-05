17:22
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

Infant mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan remains high

Infant mortality rates, despite a slight decline, remain high in Kyrgyzstan. The Electronic Healthcare Center’s materials say.

According to the review, 1,836 infants under 12 months old died from various diseases, poisonings, and injuries in 2024, or 13.1 out of 1,000 live births. In 2023, by comparison, 2,040 infants died.

Across the country, the main causes of infant mortality are:

  • conditions arising in the perinatal period — 69.8 percent;
  • congenital anomalies — 17.2 percent;
  • respiratory diseases — 8.3 percent.

The under-five child mortality rate in 2024 was 15.9 per 1,000 live births, showing a 3.6 percent decrease compared to 2023.

The leading causes of child mortality are also diseases and conditions arising in the perinatal period, congenital anomalies, and respiratory diseases.
link: https://24.kg/english/349791/
views: 118
Print
Related
Infant and maternal mortality rate decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Birth and infant mortality rates decrease in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan receive equipment to save lives of newborns
Infant mortality rate declines in 2017 in Kyrgyzstan
Infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan decreases
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
5 November, Wednesday
17:19
Scammers posing as National Bank representatives promise low-interest loans Scammers posing as National Bank representatives promis...
16:19
Infant mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan remains high
16:03
More than 100 children die on roads in Kyrgyzstan each year
15:49
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with President of Egypt takes place in Cairo
15:41
3,400 liters of illegal motor oil discovered in Bishkek