Infant mortality declines in Kyrgyzstan, while maternal mortality rises

In 2025, infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan declined, while maternal mortality increased. It was reported at a meeting of the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry’s press center, the infant mortality rate stood at 13.5 per 1,000 live births, which is 4.2 percent lower than in the previous year.

At the same time, the structure of causes of infant mortality remains unchanged. Perinatal conditions rank first, accounting for 65.7 percent of cases (1,224 children), followed by congenital anomalies (15.5 percent, or 289 children), and respiratory diseases (8.2 percent, or 152 children). Meanwhile, deaths from infectious and parasitic diseases increased by 28.1 percent.

At the same time, an increase in maternal mortality was recorded. Last year, 48 cases were registered (34.8 per 100,000 live births), which is 35.4 percent higher than in 2024 (25.7 per 100,000, or 36 cases).

According to Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov, maternal and infant mortality are key indicators of the state of the healthcare system and should be among the top priorities, as they concern the lives of women and newborns.

The Minister of Health described the rise in maternal mortality as «a serious signal for managerial decisions» and instructed relevant agencies to develop a set of measures within one week. He pointed to the need to revise antenatal care standards with a focus on quality, strengthen digital integration between primary healthcare and hospitals, and ensure strict referral pathways for pregnant women, especially those in high-risk groups. He also ordered the expansion of telemedicine consultations and the introduction of prenatal screening.

«Prevention of complications, timely hospitalization, and access to qualified medical care must become a priority,» Kanybek Dosmambetov emphasized.