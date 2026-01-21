Suspects in sale of large batch of drugs detained in Issyk-Kul region

Suspects in the sale of a particularly large batch of drugs were detained in Issyk-Kul region. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Drug Control Service reported.

A criminal group involved in drug trafficking has been identified.

According to the agency, four previously convicted citizens were detained in Issyk-Kul region. According to the investigation, they manufactured and distributed drugs. During a search of the suspects’ homes, drugs were found, as well as equipment used for their manufacturing.

They have been placed in a detention center. The investigation is ongoing.