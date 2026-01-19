New First Deputy Transport Minister appointed in Kyrgyzstan

The new First Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, Beknazar Bazaraliev, was introduced to the staff. The corresponding order was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Former First Deputy Minister Talantbek Soltobaev has been dismissed.

Transport and Communications Minister Absattar Syrgabaev congratulated Beknazar Bazaraliev on his appointment and wished him success in his new position.

The information was provided by the press service of the Ministry of Transport.

Previously, the State Committee for National Security detained Talantbek Soltobaev within a criminal case on road construction in Naryn region.