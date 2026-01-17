14:15
New head of Leninsky District Internal Affairs Department appointed

Ulan Berdibaev has been appointed head of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek by order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

It is noted that Police Colonel Ulan Berdibaev previously served as head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

«The head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, Police Colonel Azamat Toktonaliev, introduced Ulan Berdibaev to the personnel of the district department. He emphasized that the new head has been tasked with strengthening law and order, improving the effectiveness of operational and service activities of the units, enhancing preventive work, and ensuring public safety in the Leninsky district of the capital,» the department said.

Former head of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district Azamat Baigaziev is currently at the disposal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was appointed to the post in April 2024, having previously headed the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district.
link: https://24.kg/english/358254/
