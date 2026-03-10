Health Ministry proposes increasing excise taxes on sugary drinks and chips

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan initiated a discussion on an initiative to improve excise regulations on products that have a negative impact on public health.

According to the ministry’s press center, representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Agriculture, business associations of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the World Health Organization and UNICEF, participated in the discussion.

The Ministry of Health proposes changing the current excise tax mechanism for sugar-sweetened beverages and certain products with high salt content.

The country currently has a uniform excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages of 3 soms per liter, regardless of the actual sugar content. The proposed initiative calls for a transition to a differentiated system, where the rate would depend on the sugar content.

The model under discussion proposes an excise tax scale as follows:

up to 5 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters — 5 soms per liter;

5-8 grams—7 soms per liter;

8-11 grams—9 soms per liter;

more than 11 grams—11 soms per liter.

This system should encourage producers to reduce the sugar content in beverages and also promote healthier consumer habits, the ministry believes.

It is proposed to establish a fixed excise tax on energy drinks—20 soms per liter—taking into account their high sugar and caffeine content and their impact on adolescent health.

A similar system is proposed for high-salt products, such as snacks, chips, and crackers.

The initiative is part of a long-term state policy to improve public health and reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, the Ministry of Health reported.

Approximately 9 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan are overweight, 75 percent of children eat unhealthy foods, 78 percent regularly consume sugary drinks, and 16 percent do not get enough fruits and vegetables daily.