State support: Over 12 billion soms allocated to agricultural sector

Last year, support for Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector was significantly expanded: financing for agriculture, processing enterprises, and individual entrepreneurs was provided through five state programs. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, while previously concessional loans were provided under only two programs, in 2025 they were provided under five programs: Agricultural Financing, Agro-Industrial Lending, and livestock breeding and seed production projects.

Of the 12,242 billion soms allocated for last year, 11,369 billion soms have been used, representing 92.8 percent of the planned amount. Moreover, the Agricultural Financing-13 program has been 100 percent implemented, and the Agro-Industrial Lending program has been 166 percent implemented.

Furthermore, 12 major investment projects were implemented in the agricultural sector under the State Investment Program. Of the allocated 9,707 billion soms, 6,502 billion, or 67 percent, have been used. Positive trends were also noted in capital investment, where the utilization rate reached 64.6 percent.

The ministry emphasized that the achieved indicators in five priority areas demonstrate that the country’s agricultural sector is developing sustainably and consistently, and that state support measures are producing tangible results.
