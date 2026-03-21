Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan

An agricultural census began in Kyrgyzstan. It is conducted once every ten years and is a large-scale national statistical undertaking.

The National Statistical Committee previously noted that the census is aimed at obtaining complete, objective, and reliable information on the state and structure of the country’s agriculture.

The collected data will be a key tool for developing effective agricultural policy, ensuring food security, and sustainable rural development.

The agricultural census will provide accurate information on indicators such as:

the number and structure of agricultural enterprises and farms of all types of ownership;

the types and volumes of agricultural production;

the availability of land, labor, and material resources;

the number of livestock and poultry;

the specifics of farm management and the level of mechanization.

The census is scheduled to be completed in April 2026.