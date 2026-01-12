U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan drops to last place in tournament table

The U23 national youth football team of Kyrgyzstan has dropped to last place in the Asian Cup tournament table in Saudi Arabia.

The Kyrgyz team is playing in Group A with the national teams of Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Jordan.

Head coach Edmar Lacerda’s team lost to the tournament hosts in their first match and to their Vietnamese rivals in the second.

After two rounds, the Kyrgyzstan’s national team has 0 points and it is in 4th, last place in the group. However, Kyrgyzstan still has a chance to advance to the playoffs.