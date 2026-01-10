AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Vietnam

Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national football team lost to Vietnam at the AFC U23 Asian Cup, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The match ended 1–2.

Marlen Murzakhmatov scored Kyrgyzstan’s only goal in the 44th minute.

In the first round, Kyrgyzstan lost to Saudi Arabia and currently takes last place in Group A.

Kyrgyzstan will play against Jordan on January 12.

The tournament is being held in Saudi Arabia with participation of 16 national teams divided into four groups. Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.