Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level

Edmar Lacerda, head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic football team, commented on his team’s match against Vietnam at the Asian Cup on January 9.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s youth national team lost 1–2.

«As a coach, I first of all look for the reasons for the defeat in myself. Everyone should do the same—ask themselves where they fell short, where they didn’t work hard enough. All the players wanted to win and tried their best, but only a victory would have satisfied us. Two consecutive defeats are not at all the result we were counting on. We went through qualification round in a completely different way, but here we failed to show the required level and secure a win,» Edmar Lacerda said.

He added that the team must keep playing.

«This is Kyrgyzstan’s national team, and we have to play our last match like a final. We represent the country, and the players understand this perfectly well,» the coach concluded.

Kyrgyzstan will play against Jordan on January 12. The tournament is being held in Saudi Arabia with 16 national teams divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.
