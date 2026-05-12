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Kyrgyzstan approves sports development program through 2030

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a program for the development of physical culture and sports through 2030.

The resolution approved the program itself, an action plan for its implementation, a budget, and a system for monitoring and evaluating its effectiveness.

According to the document, ministries, departments, and other government agencies are required to ensure the timely implementation of measures, conduct ongoing analysis, and report twice a year on the program’s progress.

Coordination of the work is entrusted to the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Funding for the program will come from the national and local budgets, as well as from other sources not prohibited by law.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/373535/
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