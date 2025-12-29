Professional cycling team formed in Kyrgyzstan

A professional cycling team, Lokomotiv Manas, has been formed in Kyrgyzstan. The Cycling Federation reported.

The new professional road cycling team Lokomotiv Manas will represent the country at international competitions. The team has already obtained a UCI continental license and plans to compete in prestigious races in Italy and Spain during the 2026 season.

The Lokomotiv Manas includes riders from Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The coaching staff includes specialists from Russia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan, with senior coach Aleksandr Kuznetsov overseeing the athletes’ training.