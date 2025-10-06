11:27
Ceremonial raising of state flag held in Osh city

A ceremonial raising of the state flag took place in Osh to mark the city’s 3,025th anniversary. President Sadyr Japarov attended the celebration.

A new 95-meter flagpole, manufactured in Turkey, replaced the previous 45-meter one installed in 2009. The state flag measures 10 by 15 meters.

In his address, the head of state highlighted the special role of Osh in the country’s history and its strategic importance.

According to the president, nearly 3 billion soms have been allocated for the development of the southern capital — funds are being directed toward road construction, equipment upgrades, and social infrastructure improvements.
