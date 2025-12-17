18:08
National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised on 35-meter-tall flagpole in Batken

A ceremonial flag raising ceremony took place in Batken. The flag was raised on a 35-meter-tall flagpole, accompanied by a military orchestra, the City Hall reported.

The event was attended by Aibek Shamenov, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Batken region, Seitek Kulubaev, Mayor of Batken, government officials, and residents.

Speaking at the ceremony, the mayor noted that the raising of the national flag is a symbol of the country’s independence and faith in the future. He added that this symbol calls on every citizen to love their homeland and take responsibility for its development.
