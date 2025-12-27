Ice Hockey World Junior Championship: Schedule of Kyrgyzstan’s team matches

The Ice Hockey World Junior Championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The Ice Hockey Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Division III Group B tournament, featuring national youth teams made up of players under 20 years old, will take place at Bishkek Arena from January 18 to January 24, 2026.

The national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran and Hong Kong will compete for the champion title and promotion to Division III Group A.

Match schedule of Kyrgyzstan’s national team:

January 18: Kyrgyzstan vs Hong Kong

January 19: Kyrgyzstan vs South Africa

January 21: Kyrgyzstan vs Iran

January 22: Kyrgyzstan vs Luxembourg

January 24: Kyrgyzstan vs Mexico

All matches are scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.