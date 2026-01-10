Bishkek prepares to host Ice Hockey World Championship

Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan Kazybek Moldazhiev visited Alga sports complex in Bishkek, where he reviewed training sessions of the Kyrgyz national team preparing for the Ice Hockey World Championship. The agency’s press service reported.

The U20 IIHF World Championship (Division III-B) will be held in the capital at the Bishkek Arena city ice rink from January 18 to 24.

Youth national teams from six countries will take part in the championship: Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran, and Hong Kong.

Kazybek Moldazhiev met with the athletes and wished them to demonstrate high skill in every match and strive for victory.

Current readiness for the championship was discussed in a conversation with Urmat Asanbaev, head of Zhashtyk Directorate for Olympic Sports and Mass Sporting Events, Elzar Bolotbekov, Vice President of the Kyrgyz Republic Hockey Federation, and Alexey Khakalo, head coach of the national team.