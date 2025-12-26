Labor Ministry: 250 children raised in 114 foster families in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan continues to develop the foster family system in Kyrgyzstan. Budget funds are allocated annually for the training of prospective foster parents and the care of children in these families.

Currently, there are 114 foster families, caring for 250 children, and 31 candidates are registered to become foster parents. Since 2014, more than 400 children have received foster family services.

Regional offices of the ministry conduct ongoing monitoring to ensure compliance with standards for child care and upbringing in foster families.

The provision of foster family services is regulated by government resolution No. 622, dated December 21, 2020.