10:34
USD 87.45
EUR 95.09
RUB 1.01
English

Number of children in foster families increased by 15 percent in Kyrgyzstan

As of March 1, at least 247 children left without parental care are being raised in 118 foster families in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to the ministry, this figure is 15 percent higher compared to the same period last year. As of March 1, 2024, there were 110 foster families, and 210 children were being raised in them.

At present, 43 candidates for the role of foster parents are undergoing training and are registered with the territorial divisions of the ministry.
link: https://24.kg/english/322772/
views: 66
Print
Related
224 children raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
207 children being raised in foster families in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Labor calls on Kyrgyzstanis to become foster parents
About 200 foster families trained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to raise salaries of foster parents
Foster families get salary of 6,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
10:30
International Conference on Snow Leopard Conservation starts in Kazan International Conference on Snow Leopard Conservation s...
10:22
Parliament to consider agreement on state border with Tajikistan on March 19
10:13
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to more than $215 million in January
10:06
Number of children in foster families increased by 15 percent in Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Import of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
13 March, Thursday
20:33
Emomali Rahmon invites deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh to visit Tajikistan
17:28
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23
17:20
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie