Number of children in foster families increased by 15 percent in Kyrgyzstan

As of March 1, at least 247 children left without parental care are being raised in 118 foster families in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to the ministry, this figure is 15 percent higher compared to the same period last year. As of March 1, 2024, there were 110 foster families, and 210 children were being raised in them.

At present, 43 candidates for the role of foster parents are undergoing training and are registered with the territorial divisions of the ministry.