Kyrgyzstan plans to raise salaries of foster parents

It is planned to increase payments for services provided by foster parents in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the country informed journalists.

According to representatives of the ministry, 46 children are currently raised in 25 foster families. The salary of adoptive parents is 6,000 soms, the same expenses are paid by the state every month for each child. It is planned to raise expenses for children up to two living wages, increase the salary of foster parents to 8,000-9,000 soms.

The draft resolution is under discussion.

Children in difficult life situations are temporary placed in foster families.