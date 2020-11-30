About 200 foster families trained in Kyrgyzstan

About 200 foster families have certificates of completed training in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

As of today, 63 children who find themselves in a difficult life situation are brought up in 35 foster families.

Foster parents can be people from 30 to 65 years old. They receive a salary, as well as monthly payments for each child at the expense of the state.

The Ministry of Labor has developed a draft of a new version of the regulation on foster family, which provides for an increase in payments for the maintenance of foster children and salaries of parents. The draft is considered by the Government’s Office.