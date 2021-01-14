Ministry of Labor calls on Kyrgyzstanis to become foster parents

The Ministry of Labor urges Kyrgyzstanis to become foster parents. Head of the ministry Aliza Soltonbekova stated at a press conference.

A foster family is a trained family that raises children who find themselves in a difficult life situation at a certain period of time on the basis of an agreement.

«I would like to appeal to caring citizens to come to us and become a foster parent. We will train you. We will provide a salary and financial support for the child,» Aliza Soltonbekova said.

Orphans, children of citizens deprived of parental rights, convicts or those who, due to health reasons, cannot provide for their children and take care of them, are placed in foster families.

As of today, there are 44 foster families in the republic, they raise 72 children. In total, 200 children lived in foster families from 2014 to 2020.

Funding is provided for foster families starting this year. This is one and a half minimum wages, or 9,355 soms — child allowance and 18,757 soms — payment to each foster parent for the care and raising the child.