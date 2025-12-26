11:10
Kyrgyzstan to host Ice Hockey World Junior Championship

The Ice Hockey World Junior Championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The Hockey Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The competition is scheduled for Bishkek for Division 3B junior teams, made up of players under the age of 20.

The tournament will be held on the ice rink of the new Bishkek Arena on January 18-24, 2026.

Teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran, and Hong Kong will compete for the division champion title and a spot in Division 3A.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan took second place in a similar tournament held in Thailand.
