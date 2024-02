Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan played in the finals of the International Billy Jean King Cup Junior (16&U) Tournament, which ended in Colombo (Sri Lanka). The Tennis Federation reported on social media.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team lost to their rivals from Sri Lanka with a score 0:2.

This result gave the Kyrgyz athletes the opportunity to play at the Billy Jean King Cup Juniors Asia/Oceania Final, which will take place in May in Kazakhstan.

The team consisted of Safina Khabibrakhmanova, Anel Bogdanova and Sezim Sagynbaeva. The team’s coach is Farkhad Urumbaev.