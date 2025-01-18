14:34
Tennis players from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Oman

The national tennis team of Kyrgyzstan under 14 years old successfully performs at ITF ASIA 14 & UNDER DEVELOPMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS, which is taking place in Oman on January 13-23. The Tennis Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The Kyrgyz athletes, under the guidance of coach Nelli Buyuklyanova, are taking part in the regional qualifying stage of the tournament for Western and Central Asia.

Saara Myzaeva and Eva Gavshina from Kyrgyzstan took first place in the pair, defeating tennis players from Lebanon in the final match. Maxim Kim and Bakai Aseinov took second place in the doubles.

Saara Myzaeva won a gold medal, and Eva Gavshina won silver.

Bakai Aseinov took third place, defeating Maxim Kim in three sets.
