Sadyr Japarov arrives in Japan on working visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Japan on a working visit. The trip is taking place at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to participate in the First Summit of Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The presidential press service reported.

The presidential aircraft landed at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, where the national flags of the Central Asian countries were displayed and a red carpet was laid out.

President Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Eri Arfiya and other officials.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting between the head of state and Japan’s top leadership is scheduled. In addition, a Central Asia—Japan Business Forum aimed at developing trade and economic cooperation will be held on the sidelines of the summit.