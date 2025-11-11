President instructs Cabinet to find contractor for repair of Osh—Kara-Suu road

The President of Kyrgyzstan has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to find contractors for the major repair of the 18.7-kilometer Osh — Kara-Suu highway. The corresponding order was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

It was previously reported that this highway would be built with an expansion to four lanes—two in each direction. According to the preliminary design, the new road will include sidewalks for pedestrians and bicycle paths, as well as modern lighting and landscaping along the median.

The Department for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and Cabinet is responsible for overseeing the execution of this order.

In the spring, the President noted that an additional 4 billion soms had been allocated from the stabilization fund to improve road infrastructure in Osh region.