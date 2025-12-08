Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has announced the preparation of a draft Cabinet resolution to launch the pilot program «Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career.» The initiative aims to attract young professionals to rural and hard-to-reach regions and address the personnel shortage in the veterinary field.

The 12-month pilot program will be open to 60 young veterinarians who commit to working for at least five years. The program includes a start-up payment, monthly savings for a future mortgage payment, and rent reimbursement or the provision of company housing.

The ministry expects that the «housing and career» model will strengthen the veterinary surveillance system, improve the quality of public services, and support rural development.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also open to suggestions and invites citizens to submit their own initiatives.