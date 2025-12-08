17:16
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has announced the preparation of a draft Cabinet resolution to launch the pilot program «Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career.» The initiative aims to attract young professionals to rural and hard-to-reach regions and address the personnel shortage in the veterinary field.

The 12-month pilot program will be open to 60 young veterinarians who commit to working for at least five years. The program includes a start-up payment, monthly savings for a future mortgage payment, and rent reimbursement or the provision of company housing.

The ministry expects that the «housing and career» model will strengthen the veterinary surveillance system, improve the quality of public services, and support rural development.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also open to suggestions and invites citizens to submit their own initiatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/353818/
views: 160
Print
Related
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
Kyrgyzstan to keep zero VAT rate on certain agricultural goods until 2027
Agriculture Ministry promises uninterrupted direct meat supplies from farmers
Kyrgyzstan records increase in agricultural production
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan: Food market situation remains stable
Electronic queue system introduced at sugar beet collection points
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
Kyrgyzstan intends to double agricultural exports by 2030
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
15:55
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 1...
15:41
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
15:34
Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass
14:45
Chinese investors show interest in building Ala-Too Resort
14:32
Woman in Sokuluk dies after severe beating by husband