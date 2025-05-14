Gasoline rises in price by 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Since the beginning of this year, various brands of gasoline and diesel fuel have risen in price by an average of 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan. The Antimonopoly Regulation Service reported based on the results of monitoring of fuel prices at gas stations.

As noted, the average daily consumption of gasoline in Kyrgyzstan is 1,781 tons, diesel fuel — 1,507 tons.

The annual demand for petroleum products in the republic is about 1.4 million tons. The indicative balance for light petroleum products (gasoline and diesel) for 2025 was approved at the same level as in 2024 — 1.2 million tons (gasoline — 650,000 tons, diesel fuel — 550,000 tons).

The dominant position in the commodity markets of the Kyrgyz Republic is occupied by:

Munai Prom LLC — gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas;

Alfa Oil LLC (Red Petroleum) — gasoline;

RN-Kyrgyznefteproduct CJSC — gasoline.

In total, there are five major players in the country’s fuel market, which provide about 90 percent of the market’s needs.

According to oil traders, as a result of the first three months of this year, the growth in wholesale prices at Russian refineries for AI 92 amounted to $60 per ton (9 percent), for diesel fuel — by $50 (7-8 percent).

Oil traders also noted an increase in railway tariffs across Kazakhstan by $30-40.

From May 1, another increase in the tariffs for transit through Kazakhstan by $40-50 was expected, which inevitably affected the final cost of fuel and lubricants, the service noted.

According to it, the main reasons for the growth in fuel prices are:

Increase in selling prices at Russian refineries;

Increase in tariffs for rail transportation across Kazakhstan (transit).

Oil traders ensure a smooth price increase during May. Fuel reserves will last for 1-1.5 months.

Another important factor that affects the cost of fuel and lubricants is the exchange rate of the Russian ruble and the reduction in output due to scheduled repairs at Russian refineries (in particular, Omsk plant, which supplies oil products to Central Asian countries), the Antimonopoly Regulation Service added.