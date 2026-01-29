17:16
Five years under President Japarov: Politicians on country's development

To mark the 5th anniversary of Sadyr Japarov’s presidency, the ElTR television channel presented a documentary in which former heads of state agencies and the government assessed the country’s development.

According to former Secretary of State Miroslav Niyazov, Kyrgyzstan was in an extremely critical state several years ago.

«The Kyrgyz Republic as a state was on the brink of extinction. And today, I would say: well done to the current leadership—Sadyr Japarov, Kamchybek Tashiev. I’ve worked with all presidents, starting with Akayev, but none of them have achieved such success,» he said.

Former Prime Minister Amangeldy Muraliev also spoke in the film. He noted the impact of the transition to a presidential form of government on the speed of decision-making: «After the transition to a presidential form of government, the problem of decision-making and their prompt implementation was solved. In this sense, Sadyr Nurgozhoevich has both talent and strategic vision. As you can see for yourself, there has been noticeable momentum in the economy and social sphere.»

The documentary summarizes the five-year period, including changes in the governance system, the economy, and social policy.
