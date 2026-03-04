16:42
Cultural figures ask Sadyr Japarov to support film about Frunze and USSR

A group of prominent cultural figures from Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries sent a letter to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, asking him to support the production of a historical documentary film about the city of Frunze and the Soviet era. The letter was signed by People’s and Honored Artists, directors, writers, and members of the creative intelligentsia.

The letter notes that the project is dedicated to life of Frunze in the 1980s and the lives of people who grew up during that time. The authors of the idea believe the film will preserve the memory of a generation raised in an atmosphere of friendship among people, respect for work, and patriotism.

According to them, the film project will focus on school life, the relationships between youth, teachers, and parents, and the cultural environment of the city at that time. The film plans to show how the characters of young people were formed, their values, and their life goals. The project’s initiators note that the film is intended to serve as a cultural bridge between generations. It is expected to be of interest not only to older viewers but also to younger generations, who will be able to experience the atmosphere of life in the Soviet Union.

Filming is planned for 2026, with some scenes planned to be shot at Moscow and St. Petersburg film studios. The project’s authors hope to attract renowned actors and film industry professionals.

The appeal was signed by dozens of cultural figures—People’s and Honored Artists of Kyrgyzstan, directors, writers, public figures, and filmmakers.

The authors of the letter expressed hope that the state will support the initiative and help implement the project, which, in their view, will be an important contribution to the preservation of historical memory and cultural heritage.
