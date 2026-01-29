11:00
Documentary about Sadyr Japarov aired in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

The documentary film President, dedicated to the five-year presidency of Sadyr Japarov, has begun to be aired on television channels in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, representatives of the broadcasters told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the screening of the film has attracted the attention of media professionals and a broad audience.

«Bloggers and public figures in these countries, in their posts, highlight the reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan, economic changes, and Sadyr Japarov’s contribution to strengthening good-neighborly and partnership relations among the states of the region,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/359726/
views: 98
