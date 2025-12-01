12:47
Parliamentary elections: 26,066 citizens of Kyrgyzstan voted abroad

Voting abroad in the early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh has been fully completed. The election process there demonstrated high turnout among compatriots and was one of the most productive in terms of both the number of citizens who voted and the number of precinct election commissions (PECs). The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, an unprecedented number (100) polling stations were opened abroad for the elections — in 89 cities across 34 countries. Due to time zone differences, voting closed at different times. As of 10 a.m. on December 1 (Bishkek time), all PECs abroad had officially closed their doors. The last to close their doors were six polling stations in the United States — in Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The total number of Kyrgyzstanis who participated in voting abroad was 26,066 (9,826 voted in the previous parliamentary elections in 2021).

The voting process was conducted in strict compliance with current legislation, in a calm and constructive atmosphere. Kyrgyzstanis demonstrated high civic awareness and activism, taking advantage of the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic coordinated the work of polling stations abroad around the clock and responded promptly to citizen inquiries.

A total of 4,294,243 citizens were on the voter list. At least 2,492 polling stations were opened in the republic.

The election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.
