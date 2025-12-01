12:47
Voter turnout in parliamentary elections reaches nearly 37 percent

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has published updated data on the early parliamentary elections held on November 30. At least 4,294,243 citizens were included in the voter list.

According to the CEC, 1,584,446 people received ballots—36.9 percent of the total number of voters. At least 1,394,416 ballots were cast, of which 1,375,780 were deemed valid. More than 190,000 Kyrgyzstanis voted abroad.

Over 21,000 ballots were invalidated.

The CEC continues to process the protocols; the data is being updated.
